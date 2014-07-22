England v India: James Anderson faces Jadeja hearing on 1 August

Anderson's bowling and batting earned England a draw against India in the first Test

England pace bowler James Anderson will face a hearing on 1 August after his alleged clash with India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja during the first Test.

Anderson, 31, was handed a level three misconduct charge by the International Cricket Council over claims he abused and pushed Jadeja at Trent Bridge.

The Lancashire man will be available for the third Test, but could miss the fourth and fifth Tests if found guilty.

Jadeja, 25, will face a lesser level two charge when his case is heard.

A preliminary hearing on Tuesday decided that Anderson's case would be heard via video conference by judicial commissioner Gordon Lewis on the day after the scheduled conclusion of the third Test at Southampton, which begins on Sunday, with the verdict due within 48 hours of the hearing.

Jadeja's charge will be heard by ICC match referee David Boon on a date to be announced.

Anderson faces a maximum four-Test ban from the ICC, while Jadeja's level two charge carries a potential ban of one Test.

England v India 2014 Test series Match Date Venue Result First Test 9-13 July Trent Bridge Draw Second Test 17-21 July Lord's India win Third Test 27-31 July Southampton - Fourth Test 7-11 August Old Trafford - Fifth Test 15-19 August The Oval -

England captain Alastair Cook has said India's claim - that Anderson abused and pushed Jadeja after the teams left the field for lunch on day two - is designed to unsettle the bowler.

After the first Test was drawn, the tourists won the second match, with India completing the win when Jadeja ran Anderson out with a direct hit.