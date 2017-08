From the section

Tuesday 22 July

Faughan Valley NW Twenty20 Cup quarter-finals

Coleraine v Fox Lodge

Coleraine 124-4 N McDonnell 50 no, D Cooke 36

Fox Lodge 112-6 A McGinnis 61, D Cooke 3-24

Coleraine won by 12 runs

Strabane v Ardmore

Strabane 97

Ardmore 98-4 T Riddles 41 no

Ardmore won by six wickets

The Eglinton v Brigade game was postponed until Thursday 31 July