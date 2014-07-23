Glamorgan schedule puts pressure on bowlers - coach Toby Radford

Glamorgan bowler Michael Hogan, who the county say they cannot rest because of other injuries

Glamorgan head coach Toby Radford insists the heavy schedule has caused injuries which means the county cannot rest strike bowler Michael Hogan.

The county have a key NatWest T20 Blast game on Friday which is followed by back-to-back 50-over games.

That comes after 28 days scheduled cricket in 41 days before Friday night.

"We have got five or six bowlers out and it's making it very difficult to rest the likes of Michael Hogan," said Radford.

Glamorgan have suffered injuries to the likes of Graham Wagg (side), Ruaidhri Smith (foot) and Michael Reed (knee), which has seen the county bring former county bowler James Harris in on a month's loan from Middlesex.

Radford was sympathetic to Hogan's position.

"[He] has continued to run in all season in all formats and never moans," he said.

"He is a fantastic player and a top bowler for us but it makes it difficult to rest him to bring others in because we just haven't got the bodies to bring in.

"So you end up playing the same bowlers in every format and every game.

"The punishing schedule and the travelling involved… at some point in the season bodies start to creak and minds start to get a bit fatigued."

Glamorgan have lost three successive LV County Championship matches.

Defeats at the hands of Worcestershire and Surrey were followed by a disappointing six-wicket loss at Derby inside three days.

Glamorgan will be looking to shake off that bad run ahead of Friday night's crucial final NatWest T20 Blast South Group clash with Gloucestershire Cardiff as they try to book a quarter-final place.

"We have had three losses in the championship for different reasons but we have to make sure that doesn't become a bigger slide.

"It's my job and the other coaches' job to keep these guys positive … and up for the particular match we have physically and mentally."