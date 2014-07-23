Minor Counties: Devon stay second after draw with Wiltshire
Devon missed out on top spot in the Minor Counties Western Division after their game with leaders Wiltshire ended in a draw at Devizes.
Max Curtis' (106) maiden Devon century helped his side make 311 all out in their first innings before Josh Bess took 5-45 to restrict Wiltshire to 205.
Devon declared on 222-9 in reply as Curtis again top-scored with 41.
But Devon's bowlers could not finish Wiltshire off as they reached 241-4 when the captains decided on a draw.
The result means Devon stay second in the table, 12 points behind Wiltshire, who are on 80.
They next play Shropshire in Exeter on 3 August as they look to claw back Wiltshire's lead and aim for a first Minor Counties Championship title since 2011.