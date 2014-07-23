Minor Counties: Devon stay second after draw with Wiltshire

Max Curtis hit scores of 106 and 41 to lead Devon's batting in both innings

Devon missed out on top spot in the Minor Counties Western Division after their game with leaders Wiltshire ended in a draw at Devizes.

Max Curtis' (106) maiden Devon century helped his side make 311 all out in their first innings before Josh Bess took 5-45 to restrict Wiltshire to 205.

Devon declared on 222-9 in reply as Curtis again top-scored with 41.

But Devon's bowlers could not finish Wiltshire off as they reached 241-4 when the captains decided on a draw.

The result means Devon stay second in the table, 12 points behind Wiltshire, who are on 80.

They next play Shropshire in Exeter on 3 August as they look to claw back Wiltshire's lead and aim for a first Minor Counties Championship title since 2011.