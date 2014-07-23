Stuart Poynter hits 109 as Ireland fall to Sri Lanka A

Andrew White made his Ireland debut in 2000

Sri Lanka A won Wednesday's one-day game at Stormont by 28 runs in a match which saw Andrew White become Ireland's most-capped player.

Former Northamptonshire all-rounder White, a 34-year-old Belfast schoolteacher, won his 227th cap, passing the total of Kyle McCallan.

Put in to bat, the Sri Lankans posted a total of 283 off the 50 overs, opener Mahela Udawatte top scoring with 88.

Stuart Poynter hit 109 as Ireland, without their county stars, got 255-9.

Wicketkeeper Poynter's brother Andrew was the captain of a shadow Irish team, with all their county stars missing.

Nick Larkin, Peter Chase and Chris Dougherty won their first caps for the men in green.

Record-breaker White picked up two Sri Lanka wickets but was then bowled for three by Ishan Jayaratne.

In Ireland's innings, Andrew Balbirnie (37) batted well at the top of the order, but Dougherty, John Anderson, Larkin, Andrew Poynter, White and Andrew McBrine all fell cheaply, as Ireland struggled, particularly against seamer Dushmantha Chameera (4-35).

The air of despondency at Ireland's collapse was lifted by Durham player Poynter's maiden century, which entertained the large crowd who basked in glorious sunshine for most of the day.

The sides meet again at Stormont on Friday and play their third and final match at Coleraine on Sunday.