Andy Flower: Ex-England team director to coach Lions in tri-series

Flower coached the senior England team from 2009 to 2014

Ex-England team director Andy Flower will coach the Lions in next month's limited-overs triangular series against New Zealand A and Sri Lanka A.

Flower became England's technical director of elite coaching following his resignation in January.

He is expected to play a key role in developing players for the senior team.

James Taylor captains the Lions squad, which includes paceman Steven Finn who left England's winter tour of Australia early to work on his technique.

Finn was once regarded as England's best young bowler, but has not played for his country since the one-day international series against Australia in September 2013.

Essex's Ravi Bopara and Nottinghamshire's Harry Gurney, who both played for the senior one-day international side in the recent series against Sri Lanka, have also been included.

Middlesex spinner Ravi Patel wins his first call-up to the Lions.

"With the one-day international series against India rapidly approaching and next winter's tour to Sri Lanka and ICC Cricket World Cup also firmly in our sights, this is the perfect opportunity for these players to impress the selectors in the 50-over format," said selector James Whitaker.

Flower stood down as director of the senior team following England's disastrous 5-0 defeat in the 2013-14 Ashes series in Australia.

The Lions, whose first match is against Sri Lanka A at Taunton on Wednesday, 6 August, will play two 50-over matches against each of the touring teams.

England Lions squad: James Taylor (Nottinghamshire, capt), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Ravi Bopara (Essex), Steven Finn (Middlesex), Stephen Parry (Lancashire), Harry Gurney (Nottinghamshire), Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ravi Patel (Middlesex), Tom Smith (Lancashire), James Vince (Hampshire), David Willey (Northamptonshire).