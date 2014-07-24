Craig Kieswetter injury return date unclear, says Somerset boss

Kieswetter tweeted: "Operation went well - little bit more damage than expected. The road to recovery starts now."

Somerset remain unsure when wicketkeeper Craig Kieswetter will return to action after suffering a serious facial injury.

Kieswetter broke his nose and damaged his eye socket and cheekbone when a ball went through his helmet grille while batting against Northants.

Director of cricket Dave Nosworthy told BBC Somerset: "He needs to recuperate and show that he's ready.

"Whether that will be this season or not - time will tell."

The 26-year-old remains the second highest scorer in the T20 Blast this season with 497 runs, and had also contributed 419 tuns in Division One of the County Championship prior to suffering his injury at Wantage Road on 12 July.

The South Africa-born keeper underwent surgery on his facial injuries last weekend and posted on Twitter: "Operation went well - little bit more damage than expected. The road to recovery starts now."

Nosworthy added: "Everything has gone well at this stage. He's due to see his consultant again this week and I'm sure we'll find out more thereafter.

"It's difficult to give an exact time frame. He's had his operation and is recuperating but it's really up to him.

"They've had to restructure the cheekbone so we're in no rush to put him under any sort of pressure."