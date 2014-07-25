Lancashire can claim T20 Blast title, says Kyle Jarvis

Jarvis represented Zimbabwe in eight Tests and 24 ODI's, as well as nine T20 internationals

Seamer Kyle Jarvis believes Lancashire can continue their impressive form and triumph in the T20 Blast.

The 25-year-old pace bowler took 2-25 as Lancashire beat Durham by 27 runs to finish top of the North Group.

Jarvis, who has previously represented Zimbabwe in international cricket, said that the squad believed they could win.

"We started really well. We've just carried that momentum forward. The guys feel like we're going to win every game," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"You can have a team full of stars but if you're playing well and winning and you have that momentum, that's what's going to win you games.

"The guys all believe they can win it and hopefully this is our year."

T20 Blast North Group table Played Points Lancashire 14 22 Nottinghamshire 13 18 Worcestershire 13 16 Yorkshire 13 15 Birmingham 13 14 Northants 13 11 Durham 13 10 Leicestershire 13 9 Derbyshire 13 3

Lancashire have never won a domestic T20 title, their final defeat by Somerset in 2005 the closest they have come to doing so.

Jarvis retired from international cricket in August last year to join the Red Rose on a three-year deal.

He represented Zimbabwe in nine T20 games, taking 10 wickets, before moving to England to continue his career in county cricket.

"I started badly at Lancashire and lost a bit of confidence," he said.

"Hopefully I have a place in the one-day team and I can make an impact there and solidify my spot.

"This was the first game I've really done quite well for Lancashire in the first-team stuff, so I'm happy with the way I went about it."