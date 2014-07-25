England v India: Ravindra Jadeja fined over James Anderson clash

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been fined 50% of his match fee following an altercation with England's James Anderson during the first Test.

The International Cricket Council found the 25-year-old guilty of "conduct contrary to the spirit of the game".

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is "not satisfied with the verdict" and is considering an appeal.

Anderson could face a maximum four-Test ban at his hearing on 1 August, for allegedly abusing and pushing Jadeja.

The England and Wales Cricket Board strongly denied the accusations and lodged its own counter-complaint against the Indian player.

BBC Radio 5 live's Pat Murphy said: "Anderson says Jadeja moved towards him in a threatening manner as the players went up the pavilion steps for lunch. Anderson put his hands up in defence and it was all over in a couple of seconds."

ICC match referee David Boon took the decision to downgrade Jadeja's offence following a two-and-a-half hour hearing in Southampton, which involved both players.

Former Australia batsman Boon said: "While I was in no doubt that confrontation did occur, and that such conduct was not in the spirit of the game and should not have taken place, I was not comfortably satisfied that this was a level two offence."

"Having heard all the evidence, I was comfortably satisfied that Mr Jadeja had committed a level one offence."

Anderson's case will be dealt with in a separate hearing by ICC judicial commissioner Gordon Lewis.

England v India 2014 Test series Match Date Venue Result First Test 9-13 July Trent Bridge Draw Second Test 17-21 July Lord's India win Third Test 27-31 July Southampton - Fourth Test 7-11 August Old Trafford - Fifth Test 15-19 August The Oval -

The Lancashire bowler, who faces a level three charge, will be available for the third Test, which begins at Hampshire's Rose Bowl on 27 July, but could miss the fourth and fifth Tests if found guilty.

The case will be heard via video conference, the day after the scheduled conclusion of the third Test at Southampton.

The verdict is due within 48 hours of the hearing.

After the first Test was drawn, the tourists won the second match at Lord's, with India completing the win when Jadeja ran Anderson out with a direct hit.