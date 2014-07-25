Jason Roy: Surrey batsman relishing England Lions call-up
Surrey batsman Jason Roy hopes he can replicate his form so far this summer with the England Lions in next month's limited-overs triangular series.
The 24-year-old has scored 753 County Championship runs this season at an average of 50.20 and 567 runs at 47.25 in the T20 Blast.
"It's going to be a good experience for me," he told BBC London 94.9.
"I'm going to go with the same mindset but a different kit. It means the world to me and I'll give it my best."
He added: "I am just looking forward to going there, showing them what I am made of and winning a few games hopefully."
South Africa-born Roy made his first-class debut for Surrey in 2010 and scored over 700 runs in one-day competition for The Oval side in 2013.
He has previously featured for the England Lions in 2012.
|Jason Roy's career stats (as at 25 July)
|First Class
|Matches: 46
|Runs: 2,274
|Average: 32.95
|High Score: 121 not out
|List A
|Matches: 49
|Runs: 1,251
|Average: 29.09
|High Score: 131
|Twenty20
|Matches: 80
|Runs: 2,033
|Average: 27.47
|High Score: 101 not out
England Lions will face New Zealand A and Sri Lanka A during the triangular series, playing two 50-over matches against each of the touring teams.
Ex-England team director Andy Flower will coach the side, having assumed the role of technical director of elite coaching following his resignation in January.
"It should be quite a tough series," Roy said.
"Unfortunately I'm missing a few games for Surrey but I'm very proud. It is always great to wear the badge on your chest.
"Andy is a good man and we get on quite nicely. I am looking forward to catching up.
"Hopefully I can get a few scores there and win some games."
England Lions play the first match of the triangular series on Wednesday, 6 August, when they face Sri Lanka A at Taunton.