Jason Roy: Surrey batsman relishing England Lions call-up

Roy has scored two Championship centuries this season and seven half-centuries in the T20 Blast

Surrey batsman Jason Roy hopes he can replicate his form so far this summer with the England Lions in next month's limited-overs triangular series.

The 24-year-old has scored 753 County Championship runs this season at an average of 50.20 and 567 runs at 47.25 in the T20 Blast.

"It's going to be a good experience for me," he told BBC London 94.9.

"I'm going to go with the same mindset but a different kit. It means the world to me and I'll give it my best."

He added: "I am just looking forward to going there, showing them what I am made of and winning a few games hopefully."

South Africa-born Roy made his first-class debut for Surrey in 2010 and scored over 700 runs in one-day competition for The Oval side in 2013.

He has previously featured for the England Lions in 2012.

Jason Roy's career stats (as at 25 July) First Class Matches: 46 Runs: 2,274 Average: 32.95 High Score: 121 not out List A Matches: 49 Runs: 1,251 Average: 29.09 High Score: 131 Twenty20 Matches: 80 Runs: 2,033 Average: 27.47 High Score: 101 not out

England Lions will face New Zealand A and Sri Lanka A during the triangular series, playing two 50-over matches against each of the touring teams.

Ex-England team director Andy Flower will coach the side, having assumed the role of technical director of elite coaching following his resignation in January.

"It should be quite a tough series," Roy said.

"Unfortunately I'm missing a few games for Surrey but I'm very proud. It is always great to wear the badge on your chest.

"Andy is a good man and we get on quite nicely. I am looking forward to catching up.

"Hopefully I can get a few scores there and win some games."

England Lions play the first match of the triangular series on Wednesday, 6 August, when they face Sri Lanka A at Taunton.