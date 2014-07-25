England v India: Sussex's Chris Jordan hopes for Test recall

Jordan took figures of 5-136 on his Test debut for England last month

Sussex fast bowler Chris Jordan hopes he can seize the opportunity if he is named in England's side to face India in the third Test at the Ageas Bowl.

The 25-year-old played two Test matches against Sri Lanka earlier this summer.

"There is a lot of competition for places at the minute. Guys who go out there and take the opportunities are going to get more," he told BBC Sussex.

"I'll prepare as best as I possibly can and if I get the nod I hope to put in a good performance."

Chris Jordan's Test record Test appearances: Two Debut: First Test v Sri Lanka, June 2014 Test wickets: Five at an average of 54.60 Best bowling in a match: 5-136 (in first Test v Sri Lanka) Runs: 92 at an average of 23.00 High score: 35

Jordan had match figures of 5-136 on his Test debut in the first match of the short series against Sri Lanka.

However, he did not take a wicket in the second Test and although he kept his place in the squad, he was replaced by Ben Stokes in the final 11 for the first two games against India.

With England trailing 1-0 and captain Alastair Cook under pressure following their defeat at Lord's, Jordan could be recalled when the third Test gets under way on Sunday, although Warwickshire's Chris Woakes provides another seam bowling option.

"I had a decent start to Test cricket," he said.

"Playing one-day international cricket before helped with the nerves side of things before going into Test cricket.

"It was probably a tight call between me and Ben Stokes and he got the nod. I wished him all the best and he has bowled quite nicely.

"Chris Woakes has also been been bowling well for some time. I'm just grateful I'm involved in the squad again."

Jordan boosted his chances of a recall to the Test side by helping Sussex to a 226-run win over Warwickshire in the County Championship this week.

Jordan (far left) took five wickets in Sussex's win over Warwickshire this week, which took his tally to 16 in three County Championship appearances this season.

The Barbados-born paceman reduced Warwickshire to 9-3 in their second innings as they were eventually bowled out for 99.

"It was a brilliant start," he said.

"Before we came out we spoke about not really getting carried away by trying to bowl magic balls. We just wanted to group as many balls as possible in a good area and let the pitch do the rest.

"We bowled well as a side and probably a little bit fuller than Warwickshire, which ended up with us getting those rewards."

The win moved Sussex up to fifth in the Division One table.

"It was a massive victory and every single Sussex player played their part.

"A couple of weeks ago people were talking about us possibly getting relegated but we have answered those critics with back-to-back wins," Jordan added.

"It's just a matter of the team as a whole staying grounded, coming again in the next game and repeating a lot of the good things we did against Warwickshire."