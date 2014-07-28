Ravi Patel: England Lions call delights Middlesex spinner

Patel was Middlesex's leading wicket-taker in the T20 Blast this season, with 18 wickets

Middlesex spinner Ravi Patel is "ecstatic" that his form has been rewarded with his first call-up to the England Lions squad.

The 22-year-old left-armer has taken 29 wickets in all formats this season.

"It's something I've been working hard for and I'm happy people have shown faith in me and given me a chance," he told BBC London 94.9.

"I'm over the moon really. Now I want to get in that team, do well, keep progressing and see what happens."

Patel was his side's leading wicket-taker in the T20 Blast this season, taking 18 wickets at an average of 18.66 and enjoying an economy rate of 6.33 runs per over.

"Being able to change my pace, especially in one-day cricket, is one of my strengths," he said.

"I think that is why I have been pretty effective. It is something I base my game and bowling around doing.

"I want to keep doing it and keep building on it."

Ravi Patel's career stats (as of 28 July) Matches: Wickets: Average: Best Bowling (innings) First Class 16 49 33.28 5-69 List A 5 6 35.83 2-41 Twenty20 22 28 18.64 4-18

Harrow-born Patel came through Middlesex's academy and made his first-class debut in 2010.

He has also taken nine wickets at an average of 56.88 in his five County Championship appearances this year, and he recorded figures of 2-43 in Middlesex's opening match in the One-Day Cup on Saturday.

"I want to keep my feet on the ground, not think too far ahead and take things as they come," he said.

"In the County Championship I haven't done as well as I have wanted.

"I want to solidify my position as a first-team cricketer with Middlesex, do well in the Lions, impress wherever I can in the nets or whatever and move on from there."

The England Lions are involved in a limited-overs triangular series against New Zealand A and Sri Lanka A next month.

They play two 50-over matches against each of the touring teams, with their first match against Sri Lanka A at Taunton on Wednesday, 6 August.