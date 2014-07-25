Sri Lanka A beat Ireland by 107 runs to win series

Ireland opener Andrew Balbirnie is lbw for two

Second one-day match, Stormont: Sri Lanka A 329-8 (50 overs) beat Ireland 222 (41.3 overs) by 107 runs Scorecard (external site)

Ashan Priyanjan scored 111 off 70 balls as Sri Lanka A romped to a 107-run victory over Ireland at Stormont.

The result gave the tourists an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series, which concludes at Coleraine on Sunday.

Sri Lanka A posted 329-8 off 50 overs after winning the toss, with seamer Craig Young taking 4-44.

Ireland were dismissed for 222 in the 42nd over despite Stuart Thompson's 51, as Seekkuge Prasanna claimed 5-50.

Earlier, Sri Lanka A skipper and top scorer Priyanjan received excellent support from Chathuranga de Silva, Mahela Udawatte, and Danushka Gunatilleke, all of whom made half-centuries.

Benefitting from an excellent pitch and a fast outfield, Sri Lanka A punished anything loose to strike 49 boundaries, while Andrew White took 1-29 from 10 overs.

Stuart Poynter, a centurion in Wednesday's 28-run defeat, gave a return catch to leg-spinner Prasanna off the first ball of Ireland's reply.

Andrew Balbirnie, Nick Larkin and Andrew Poynter fell cheaply as Ireland stumbled to 47-4.

John Anderson struck five fours in his 32 before being bowled by the impressive Dushmantha Chameera, who finished with 3-34.

Thompson hit three sixes and two fours in his 52-ball innings, sharing a sixth-wicket stand of 66 with White (45).

Andrew McBrine (31) and Eddie Richardson (27) added 50 off only 33 balls for the eighth wicket, but McBrine's departure sparked a collapse that saw the last three wickets fall for one run.