T20 Blast quarter-finals: Lancashire host Glamorgan first up

Andrew Flintoff came out of retirement to play in this year's T20 Blast for Lancashire

North Group winners Lancashire will host Glamorgan in the opening T20 Blast quarter-final on Friday, 1 August, at Old Trafford (18:30 BST).

The Red Rose County won 10 of their 14 group matches, while the Welsh side qualified fourth in the South Group.

On Saturday, 2 August, Surrey host Worcestershire (14:30 BST) before Essex take on Birmingham Bears (18:00 BST).

The final last eight tie, on Sunday, 3 August, will see Nottinghamshire play Hampshire at Trent Bridge (14:30 BST).

The four winners will go through to finals day at Edgbaston on Saturday, 23 August.

Lancashire, who have seen former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff come out of retirement to play in the competition, have lost just two games in the competition this summer, less than any other county.