Ravindra Jadeja fine 'hurtful' for India - Mahendra Dhoni

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has the backing of his team-mates

India are "very hurt" by the decision to fine Ravindra Jadeja following his altercation with England's Jimmy Anderson, says captain Mahendra Dhoni.

Jadeja was fined 50% of his match fee by the International Cricket Council after an incident in the corridor at Trent Bridge during the first Test.

"It's a very hurtful decision, because I felt a lot of things were neglected in judging the case," Dhoni said.

England bowler Anderson faces a separate hearing on 1 August.

All-rounder Jadeja, 25, was found guilty of "conduct contrary to the spirit of the game" by ICC match referee David Boon on Friday.

Boon downgraded Jadeja's charge from level two, to level one, following a two-and-a-half-hour hearing in Southampton.

Ravindra Jadeja and James Anderson shake hands during the second Test

But that does not go far enough for Dhoni, 33, who said his player had only turned around to see who had said something to him, and was then shoved.

"He was pushed so hard he could barely keep his balance," Dhoni said. "If something is said from behind, you instantly turn around, which is what he did.

"I don't think what Jadeja did was aggressive at all and that's the reason we are very hurt by the wording that has been given."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is considering an appeal against the ICC ruling.

Dhoni added: "By their logic, if you were to say 'excuse me' behind me in the corridor and I turned around to face you I would also get fined 50% of my match fee."

England v India 2014 Test series Match Date Venue Result First Test 9-13 July Trent Bridge Draw Second Test 17-21 July Lord's India win Third Test 27-31 July Southampton - Fourth Test 7-11 August Old Trafford - Fifth Test 15-19 August The Oval -

Anderson, 31, faces a level three misconduct charge, which carries a maximum four-Test ban.

The England bowler will be available for the third Test, which begins at Hampshire's Rose Bowl on Sunday, but could miss the fourth and fifth Tests.

After the first Test was drawn, the tourists won the second match at Lord's, with India completing a 95-run win when Jadeja ran Anderson out with a direct hit.