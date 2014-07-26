England v India: Jos Buttler must not change style - Alastair Cook

England captain Alastair Cook (far right) takes part in catching practice with Jos Buttler (centre)

England captain Alastair Cook has urged wicketkeeper Jos Buttler not to change his attacking batting style when he makes his Test debut against India.

Buttler, who has impressed for England in limited-overs cricket, said he would play in a more "controlled" way.

But Cook said: "The reason he got selected is because he scores so many runs playing his way."

The third Test at Southampton starts on Sunday, with India leading 1-0 in the five-match series.

England called up Buttler, 23, after 32-year-old Matt Prior stood down because of injury following defeat in the second Test at Lord's.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said Buttler should be named in the Test side after he scored England's fastest one-day century against Sri Lanka in June.

"There will be a few shots that I might try and keep in the locker," said Lancashire's Buttler, who averages 33.32 in first-class cricket and 32.73 in 33 one-day internationals.

"I'm still going to be looking at scoring all the time. I'll probably just have to do it in more controlled and selective manner."

Jos Buttler's England career ODIs T20s Caps 33 36 Runs 753 506 Average 32.73 22.00 Strike rate 128.27 134.57 Catches/stumpings 48/4 10/1

Opening batsman Cook, 28, said: "The worst thing anyone can do when they get to international cricket is to change the way you play. Because that is not the reason you got selected.

"He has got to be comfortable in his way and we will back him to the hilt."

Cook described Buttler as "one of the most talented cricketers I've ever seen come through the England ranks".

He said: "He's a special talent. He's not the finished article but he's exciting and anyone who sees those knocks he plays in the one-day games, when he wins us games with extraordinary shots knows, how talented he is.

"I'm really excited about looking at him in the longer forms."

India won the second Test at Lord's by 95 runs, the first Test at Trent Bridge having been drawn.