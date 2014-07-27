Weekend cricket results in Northern Ireland

From the section

Waringstown beat North Down in the Premier League match at Comber

Sunday 27 July

Ulster Cup semi-finals

Bready v CIYMS

Bready won bowl-out 3-2

Waringstown v Donemana

Waringstown won bowl-out 2-0

The final will be on Sunday, 10 August 10

Saturday 26 July

Ulster Bank Premier League

CIYMS v Instonians

CIYMS 307-2 (R Van der Dussen 190 not out, J Bray 72 not out)

Instonians, chasing D/L target of 247 from 41 overs, 251-5 (I Wasim 114)

Jordan McClurkin hit a six off the final delivery to record a five wicket victory for Instonians

CSNI v Muckamore

Muckamore 174

CSNI 109-3 (R West 65)

CSNI won 23 runs (D/L)

Lisburn v Ballymena

Lisburn 289-4 (C Ervine 147)

Ballymena 236-4 (Y Takawale 130)

Lisburn won by four runs (D/L)

North Down v Waringstown

Waringstown 309-6 (J McCollum 89)

North Down 154-6 (J Larkin 44 not out)

Waringstown won by 70 runs (D/L)

Long's SuperValu NW Premier League

Donemana v Eglinton

Donemana 295 (C Sijad 60, RL Dougherty 60)

Eglinton 195 (J Miller 58, J McGonigle 3-29)

Donemana won by 101 runs (D/L)

Fox Lodge v Coleraine

Fox Lodge 230 (I Hussain 64)

Coleraine 236-7 (D Cooke 98)

Coleraine won by three wickets

Ardmore v Bready

Bready 303-5 (E Kemm 100 not out)

Ardmore 269-7 (D Curry 125 not out)

Ardmore won by three wickets (D/L) off the penultimate delivery

Strabane v Brigade

Strabane 228 (P Gillespie 56)

Brigade 125-4

Brigade won by D/Lewis