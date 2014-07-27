Weekend cricket results in Northern Ireland
-
- From the section Cricket
Sunday 27 July
Ulster Cup semi-finals
Bready v CIYMS
Bready won bowl-out 3-2
Waringstown v Donemana
Waringstown won bowl-out 2-0
The final will be on Sunday, 10 August 10
Saturday 26 July
Ulster Bank Premier League
CIYMS v Instonians
CIYMS 307-2 (R Van der Dussen 190 not out, J Bray 72 not out)
Instonians, chasing D/L target of 247 from 41 overs, 251-5 (I Wasim 114)
Jordan McClurkin hit a six off the final delivery to record a five wicket victory for Instonians
CSNI v Muckamore
Muckamore 174
CSNI 109-3 (R West 65)
CSNI won 23 runs (D/L)
Lisburn v Ballymena
Lisburn 289-4 (C Ervine 147)
Ballymena 236-4 (Y Takawale 130)
Lisburn won by four runs (D/L)
North Down v Waringstown
Waringstown 309-6 (J McCollum 89)
North Down 154-6 (J Larkin 44 not out)
Waringstown won by 70 runs (D/L)
Long's SuperValu NW Premier League
Donemana v Eglinton
Donemana 295 (C Sijad 60, RL Dougherty 60)
Eglinton 195 (J Miller 58, J McGonigle 3-29)
Donemana won by 101 runs (D/L)
Fox Lodge v Coleraine
Fox Lodge 230 (I Hussain 64)
Coleraine 236-7 (D Cooke 98)
Coleraine won by three wickets
Ardmore v Bready
Bready 303-5 (E Kemm 100 not out)
Ardmore 269-7 (D Curry 125 not out)
Ardmore won by three wickets (D/L) off the penultimate delivery
Strabane v Brigade
Strabane 228 (P Gillespie 56)
Brigade 125-4
Brigade won by D/Lewis