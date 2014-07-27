Ireland-Sri Lanka A game at Coleraine abandoned

Ireland opener Andrew Balbirnie is lbw for two

The third and final ODI between Ireland and Sri Lanka A on Sunday was abandoned with no play possible at Coleraine.

Persistent rain meant there was no chance of play and the umpires called off the game at 14:25 BST.

It means Sri Lanka A win the series 2-0 with the tourists enjoying a thumping 107-run victory in the second match at Stormont on Friday.

Ireland are back in action in September when they play Scotland at Malahide in three one-day games.