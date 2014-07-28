David Sales: Northants stalwart confirms retirement

Sales became youngest English batsman to score a triple century when he made 303 not out against Essex in 1999

Long-serving Northants batsman David Sales has confirmed he will retire at the end of the current season because of injury problems.

Sales made his debut for Northants in 1996, and has made 577 appearances for the county in all competitions.

The 36-year-old has scored over 14,000 runs in 249 first-class games, at an average of almost 40.

"Unfortunately picking up this serious ankle injury and to retire in this way is not how I planned it," he said.

"However I've thoroughly enjoyed my career and the last 20 years at Northants Cricket, and whilst disappointed that I didn't play at the very highest level, I will look back with pride at my achievements."

Sales' career in numbers First-class: 14,140 runs, average 39.27, 29x100, 64x50, highest score 303 not out, 221 catches List A (50/40 overs): 7,406 runs, average 33.81, 4x100, 53x50, highest score 161, 114 catches Twenty20: 1,279 runs, average 28.42, 10x50, highest score 78 not out, 28 catches

Sales, who captained Northants between 2004 and 2010, began his career in spectacular fashion when he scored 210 not out against Worcestershire in 1996 aged 18, becoming the youngest person to score a Championship double hundred.

Although he went on to represent England Lions, however, Sales never won a Test cap, in part a result of a serious knee injury suffered in the Caribbean which forced him to miss the entire 2001 season, and he later sat out the 2009 season as well because of knee problems.

He has only played three Championship games for Northants this summer.

Head coach David Ripley said: "Jumble's retirement signals the end of an era at Northants.

"An international class batsman, top slip fielder, astute cricket brain and humorous contributor to dressing room banter, he will be sadly missed. I was fortunate to be playing in his debut match, and have witnessed most of his match-winning innings since then.

"I would like to thank him personally for his support and friendship and on behalf of everybody at Northants Cricket all the best in his future coaching career."