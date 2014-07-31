Glen Chapple: Lancashire crowd key to T20 Blast chances

Lancashire won their last four group games in the T20 Blast

Captain Glen Chapple believes a home crowd can inspire Lancashire to victory over Glamorgan in the T20 Blast quarter-finals on Friday.

They finished top of the North Group to secure a home tie, losing just one of seven group games at Old Trafford.

"I think it is tough for opposition to play a full house here and get a bit of stick off the crowd," he said.

"We feel like we're one of those teams who are strong at home. Hopefully the crowd can spur us on."

Lancashire's only home defeat during the group stages of the T20 Blast came against Yorkshire in June, with a destructive innings by Australian opener Aaron Finch proving the difference between the sides

Lancashire have reached the finals day of the domestic T20 competition on four occasions, the most of all 18 counties without ever winning the final, while Glamorgan have never reached the last four.

And Chapple is confident that Lancashire's previous experience will give them an advantage.

"We've played big games so far in this competition and played well," the 40-year-old told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"T20 cricket is pressurised every time you go out on the field. We'll just crack on with confidence.

"Last year our quarter-final was away [at Hampshire] so it's great to have them at home. Hopefully the stadium will be packed out and it will be bouncing."

T20 Blast quarter-final fixtures Semi-finals and final at Edgbaston on Saturday, 23 August Lancashire v Glamorgan 1 August, 18:30 BST Surrey v Worcestershire 2 August, 14:30 BST Essex v Warwickshire 2 August, 18:00 BST Nottinghamshire v Hampshire 3 August, 14:30 BST

Lancashire are boosted by the return of in-form all-rounder Tom Smith after a thigh strain.

They will, however, be without wicket-keeper Jos Buttler, who made his Test debut for England in place of Matt Prior against India, and Andrew Flintoff, whose comeback has been halted by a calf injury.

Lancashire will also be missing Pakistan pace bowler Junaid Khan, who was crucial to their success in the group stages with 19 wickets at an average of 14.

But Chapple remains confident that Lancashire can go all the way, adding: "This team is looking for trophies. We've been close in T20. Every year is a new year but Friday night is what we're looking for."