Shivnarine Chanderpaul leaves Derbyshire for West Indies duty

Chanderpaul has scored 11,414 runs in 156 Test matches, including 29 centuries

West Indies batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul has ended his summer spell with Derbyshire to return to Test duty against Bangladesh in September.

The 39-year-old has returned to the Caribbean to attend a team training camp, which begins next month.

His departure means ex-Australia batsman Marcus North will be available for first-class and 50-over matches as the county's sole overseas player.

Derbyshire are hopeful of re-signing Chanderpaul for the 2015 campaign.

West Indies v Bangladesh 20 August: 1st ODI, Grenada 22 August: 2nd ODI, Grenada 25 August: 3rd ODI, St Kitts 27 August: T20 international 5-9 September: 1st Test, St Vincent 13-17 September: 2nd Test, St Lucia

"Shiv is a legend of the game and has been an outstanding influence on and off the field for Derbyshire," elite performance director Graeme Welch said.

"It's been a privilege to have him and he has played a central role in some important recent wins in 50-over and four day cricket.

"This is exactly why we moved to bring an experienced overseas alternative to the club in Marcus North, who is already with the squad and up to speed with the conditions."

The former Durham, Lancashire and Warwickshire batsman has been with Derbyshire for the past two seasons, scoring 1,471 runs in 23 first-class matches, and 495 runs in limited-overs competitions.

He scored 52 against Leicestershire in the club's One-Day Cup opener on Sunday in his final innings of the season.

West Indies will play three one-day internationals a T20 game and two Tests against Bangladesh between 20 August and 17 September.