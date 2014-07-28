Ramnaresh Sarwan: Leicestershire captain leaves Grace Road

Sarwan has played 87 Tests, 181 ODIs and 18 T20Is for West Indies

Leicestershire captain Ramnaresh Sarwan has left the club after an agreement was reached to end his contract early, reports BBC Radio Leicester.

The West Indies batsman, 34, has missed the majority of the last two seasons with the Foxes because of international commitments and a back injury.

Sarwan only played five Championship games this summer, scoring 184 runs at an average of 18.4.

Meanwhile, one-day captain Josh Cobb has fractured his thumb.

Cobb sustained the injury in Sunday's seven-wicket defeat by Derbyshire but no timescale has yet been set for his absence.

New Zealand international Scott Styris will replace Sarwan in the One-Day Cup.