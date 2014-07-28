South Africa reclaim number one spot in Test rankings

South Africa have won Hashim Amla's first series as Test captain

Second Test, Colombo (SSC): Sri Lanka 421 & 229-8 dec drew with South Africa 282 & 159-8 Match scorecard

South Africa have regained top spot in the world Test rankings after winning their series in Sri Lanka.

They drew the final Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo to win the series 1-0 and regain the number one ranking from Australia.

Needing 369 to win on the final day, Hashim Amla's side sealed the draw they required by finishing on 159-8.

Spinner Rangana Herath claimed 5-40 from 45 overs during a slow final day, which included 30 maidens.

South Africa entered the two-Test series level in the rankings with Australia, but with the Aussies top by a fraction of a point.

The Proteas' Test series win in Sri Lanka was their first since 1993.