Jonathan Trott: No talk of England return for Warwickshire batsman

Trott has scored 3763 runs in 49 Tests at an average of 46.45

Warwickshire director of cricket Dougie Brown says Jonathan Trott is making good progress recovering from a stress-related illness but insists an England return is not an immediate priority.

Batsman Trott, 33, has hit 106 and 78 in his last two Bears matches after coming back into cricket last month.

"There's nothing to suggest he's not going in the right direction," Brown told BBC WM.

"As it stands Trotty's with us and will be for a period of time."

Trott's international career has been on hold since he returned midway through England's 5-0 Ashes defeat in Australia last November because of the illness.

Trott recovery timeline 22 November 2013: England lose first Ashes Test, Trott makes 10 and nine 25 November 2013: ECB announce Trott is leaving Ashes tour 17 March 2014: Trott explains tour departure by saying he was "emotionally and mentally spent" 8 April 2014: Makes first-class comeback against Oxford UCCE, dismissed for 8 13 April 2014: Plays in Championship game against Sussex at Edgbaston, scores 37 and 26 18 April 2014: Announces further break from game to continue his recovery 12 June 2014: Scores 138 not out for Warwickshire second XI against Durham at Coventry 19 June 2014: Returns to first team but out for one in T20 game against Northants 23 July: Scores 106 against Sussex in County Championship 27 July: Top scores with 78 as Warwickshire beat Middlesex in opening One-Day Cup game

He made a first-class comeback at the start of the current season for Warwickshire before being forced to take another break after suffering a recurrence of the problem.

The South Africa-born batsman returned for a second time in June and, after making runs in the Bears' second XI, Trott is finding form in the first team.

His century in the County Championship against Sussex was his first since last summer and he followed that up by top-scoring in the Bears' four-run win over Middlesex in their opening One-Day Cup match four days later.

"Jonathan Trott back to his old self is one of the best batsmen in world cricket," Brown added.

"Is he there yet? Probably not, but all we can judge him on is what we're seeing and he's played some really important innings for us."

Trott's good form could lead to speculation on when he might be back in contention for an England recall but Brown says that is not something being spoken about at the moment.

"No, not at all. It's important that Trotty's back and enjoying his cricket and that's what he's doing."