Warwickshire: Josh Poysden hopes to earn county contract

Leg-spinner Josh Poysden says winning a professional contract with Warwickshire would fulfil a "childhood dream".

Poysden is on trial at Edgbaston and took two wickets in his second match for the Bears in the One-Day cup win over Middlesex on Sunday.

"If I get a contract it would be a childhood dream come true," the 22-year-old former Unicorns player told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire.

"At the moment I'm just worrying about what I can do and bowl well."

Sussex-born Poysden joined Warwickshire at the start of the season and has been playing regular second XI cricket.

He was called up for his first-team debut in their T20 match against Leicestershire last month when he bowled three overs for 26 runs as the Bears qualified for the quarter-finals.

Poysden had success in his next game, the four-run win over Middlesex when he took 2-49, trapping England's Eoin Morgan lbw and having Neil Dexter stumped by Tim Ambrose.

"I'm very happy with that," said Poysden, who also took two catches in the game.

"My trial finishes at the end of the month and I'm just concentrating on what I can control."

Warwickshire, playing as the Birmingham Bears, travel to Essex on Saturday with a place at T20 Finals Day at their own Edgbaston ground on 23 August at stake.

The club have never won the T20 domestic competition, coming closest when they were beaten by Surrey in the inaugural final in 2003.