Glamorgan: All-rounder Jim Allenby back to Nottinghamshire

Jim Allenby missed Glamorgan's win over Surrey with illness

One-Day Cup: Glamorgan v Nottinghamshire Venue: The Swalec Stadium Date: 30 July Start: 17:30 Coverage: Live commentary on the BBC Sport website from 14:00 BST & updates on BBC Radio Wales from 19:00 BST

All-rounder Jim Allenby returns to the Glamorgan squad for their One-Day Cup match with Nottinghamshire on Wednesday.

Allenby, 31, missed the win over Surrey with illness.

Fast bowler Michael Hogan also returns after being rested for the match at Guildford, while batsman Will Bragg retains his place.

The Welsh county are unbeaten in the competition following wins over Middlesex and Surrey.

Coach Toby Radford believes those wins have set-up Glamorgan for the challenge of the Outlaws.

"We've beaten two of the big London counties, so you've got to take huge confidence from beating those sides and we're looking forward to playing against Notts," he said.

The match is a repeat of the 2013 YB40 final which saw Notts hammer Glamorgan by 87 runs at Lord's.

Radford was appointed coach in close season, and believes Glamorgan's recent result should mean they have no fear.

"They're a very very good side Notts," he said.

"They've got a big budget and a big staff so they've got lots of quality players, but we've proved recently that we can beat anybody when we turn up and play at our best.

"I know a lot of the Notts guys I did a bit of work with them a couple of years ago. I know them very well and I hope that will help when I come to have a chat with the skipper and a few of the players."

Glamorgan Squad: JA Rudolph, J Allenby, WD Bragg, MW Goodwin, DL Lloyd, CB Cooke, MA Wallace (capt and wk), BJ Wright, GG Wagg, AG Salter, DA Cosker, MG Hogan and JAR Harris.