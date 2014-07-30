Oliver Robinson: Yorkshire sack bowler after disciplinary breaches

Oliver Robinson played three List A matches for Yorkshire last season but failed to take any wickets

Yorkshire seam bowler Oliver Robinson has been sacked with immediate effect by the County Championship leaders for "a number of unprofessional actions".

The 20-year-old from Margate in Kent has made seven T20 Blast appearances this summer, taking six wickets, but is yet to play in a first-class match.

The club said in a brief statement: "Oliver Robinson's contract has been terminated with immediate effect due to a number of unprofessional actions.

"No further comment will be made."