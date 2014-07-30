Oliver Robinson: Yorkshire sack bowler after disciplinary breaches
Yorkshire seam bowler Oliver Robinson has been sacked with immediate effect by the County Championship leaders for "a number of unprofessional actions".
The 20-year-old from Margate in Kent has made seven T20 Blast appearances this summer, taking six wickets, but is yet to play in a first-class match.
The club said in a brief statement: "Oliver Robinson's contract has been terminated with immediate effect due to a number of unprofessional actions.
"No further comment will be made."