Jacques Kallis: South Africa all-rounder retires from internationals

South Africa's Jacques Kallis has been praised by leading figures after retiring from international cricket.

The all-rounder, who retired from Test cricket in December, has now decided to end his one-day international career.

Kallis, 38, intends to continue playing Twenty20 cricket for Sydney Thunder and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Former India captain Rahul Dravid, speaking on the BBC's Test Match Special, said Kallis was "the Garry Sobers of our generation".

Kallis made his decision after scoring only five runs from his final three ODIs in Sri Lanka this month.

Jacques Kallis's international career statistics Batting Bowling Tests 166 Tests, 13,289 runs (average 55.37), 45 centuries, 58 fifties 292 wickets (average 32.65), five 5-wicket hauls One-day internationals 328 ODIs, 11,579 runs (average 44. 36), 17 centuries, 86 fifties 273 wickets (average 31.79), two 5-wicket hauls Twenty20 internationals 25 T20s, 666 runs (average 35.05), five fifties 12 wickets (average 27.75)

"I realised in Sri Lanka that my dream of playing in a World Cup was a bridge too far," said Kallis.

"Ï just knew on that tour that I was done. The squad that was in Sri Lanka is an amazing one and I believe they have a good chance of bringing the trophy home in March."

Paul Collingwood, former England one-day captain, tweeted that Kallis "scored runs for fun, swung it both ways, could hit you in the head and had hands like buckets".

Cricket South Africa chief executive Haroon Lorgat said: "South Africa has been blessed with one of the world's greatest cricketing talents in Jacques Kallis.

Jacques Kallis was given a lap of honour after retiring from Test cricket following the second Test between South Africa and India in Durban in December 2013

"He is undeniably one of the greatest players ever to have graced our wonderful game and he has certainly been the Proteas' standard-bearer of excellence for nearly two decades."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also believes Kallis should be remembered as a modern great.

"You talk about Wasim Akram, Sir Ian Botham, Sir Garry Sobers - he is right up there with them," said Vaughan.

"He batted all his career in the top four, stood at second slip and bowled fast - he's had a great career. The international game will miss Jacques Kallis. He's been a fantastic cricketer, and a good man too."