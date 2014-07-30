England v India: Ravindra Jadeja appeals over James Anderson fine

Ravindra Jadeja averages 24.15 with the bat and 28.87 with the ball in Tests for India

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will appeal against the fine handed down for his part in an altercation with England's James Anderson.

Jadeja, 25, was fined 50% of his match fee for an incident that took place at lunch on the second day of the first Test at Trent Bridge.

The appeal will take place at the same time as the disciplinary charge against Anderson is heard on Friday.

Anderson, 32, faces a maximum four-Test ban if he is found guilty.

The pace bowler denies claims that he verbally abused and pushed Jadeja.

Anderson faces a level three charge, which the England and Wales Cricket Board countered with a level two charge against Jadeja.

The case against Jadeja was heard before the start of the third Test in Southampton, with match referee David Boon downgrading the offence to a level one infringement.