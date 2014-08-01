Glamorgan told to play with no fear in Lancashire T20 quarter-final

Glamorgan's Jim Allenby comes off the field after the county beat Gloucestershire to book their place in the T20 quarter-finals

T20 Blast: Lancashire v Glamorgan Venue: Old Trafford Date: 2 August Start: 14:00 Coverage: Live commentary on the BBC Sport website from 14:00 BST

Coach Toby Radford believes Glamorgan can approach their NatWest T20 Blast quarter-final against Lancashire at Old Trafford without any fear on Saturday.

The county reached the last eight for the first time since 2008 after finishing fourth in the South Group.

The match has been rescheduled from Friday evening because of heavy rain.

"We have played well in this competition all the way through. We have done that with guys playing with no fear," said Radford.

"If we go and play the same way on Friday I'm sure we can cause an upset."

Glamorgan go into the quarter-final in good one-day form having triumphed in three games in as many games before losing to a strong Nottinghamshire side on Wednesday.

Despite showing some reasonable form Radford believes Lancashire will be expected to win after topping North Group with 10 wins from their 14 games.

"We are the underdogs no doubt [but] they are playing at home. The pressure is on them," added Radford.

"It's been a really good week - we won on Friday to get into the quarter-final in beating Gloucestershire, we turned over a very good Middlesex side on Saturday and then on top of that we went to Surrey and beat Surrey as well.

"Three great wins. It should have been a fourth in a row. It wasn't. We can't go crying about it. We've got to get up, dust ourselves down and really be very positive on Friday."

Glamorgan are likely to face a Lancashire Lightning side minus their two England stars James Anderson and Jos Buttler and the injured Andrew Flintoff.

Anderson has a disciplinary hearing on Friday arising from Thursday's 266 run win over India - England's first victory in 11 tests.

"On the one hand you don't want them there but on another hand it would be great with all their main players there," said Radford.

The winners of Friday night's match will book their place at the T20 Blast Finals Day at Edgbaston on 23 August.