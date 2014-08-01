England v India: James Anderson & Ravindra Jadeja await verdicts

Jadeja and Anderson are said to have clashed as they left the field on day two of the first Test at Trent Bridge

England's James Anderson is waiting to learn the outcome of a hearing over his alleged clash with India's Ravindra Jadeja during the first Test.

Jadeja was appealing at Friday's hearing against a fine for his part in the incident last month.

The International Cricket Council handed Anderson, 32, a level three misconduct charge over claims he abused and pushed Jadeja at Trent Bridge.

Pace bowler Anderson faces a maximum four-Test ban if he is found guilty.

ICC Code of Conduct Level 3 offences Level 3 charges are referred to a judicial commissioner for adjudication. The commissioner will hold a hearing as soon as reasonably practical, but within 14 days. All breaches at this level carry a penalty of between four and eight suspension points. Two suspension points equate to a ban of one Test or two one-day internationals

The Lancashire swing specialist took seven wickets in England's series-levelling 266-run victory in the third Test at Southampton to move within 12 of equalling Sir Ian Botham's England record of 383.

He denies India's claims over the altercation that is said to have taken place as the teams left the field for lunch on day two at Nottingham.

If Anderson is found guilty and receives the maximum punishment, he would miss the final two Tests and the first four of five one-day internationals against India under a suspension points system.

Jadeja, 25, was fined 50% of his match fee when his case was heard before the start of the third Test, with match referee David Boon downgrading the offence to a level one infringement.

Anderson and Jadeja's hearings were being overseen via video conference by judicial commissioner Gordon Lewis, who is based in Australia, starting at 09:00 BST on Friday. Lewis has 48 hours to come to a verdict.

England's leading wicket-takers Player Tests Wickets Average Ian Botham 102 383 28.40 James Anderson 97 371 30.09 Bob Willis 90 325 25.20 Fred Trueman 67 307 21.57 Derek Underwood 86 297 25.83

Anderson was also involved in a verbal altercation with India batsman Ajinkya Rahane at the end of the fourth day's play in Southampton, before umpire Rod Tucker stepped in to tell both players to calm down.

A clash with Michael Clarke during the Ashes series in November resulted in the Australia captain being fined 20% of his match fee for telling batsman Anderson to expect a broken arm.

The fourth Test, to be held at Anderson's home ground of Old Trafford, begins on Thursday, 7 August.

"We are not allowed to comment but I just hope common sense prevails," said England captain Alastair Cook. "Hopefully we'll see Jimmy in his home Test match."

Anderson said: "I've no idea if I will be playing at Old Trafford. I honestly don't know what's going to happen, but I want to be playing in my home Test match."

Liam Plunkett and Ben Stokes are both in England's 13-man squad for Old Trafford and could replace Anderson if required.