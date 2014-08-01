Josh Cobb: Leicestershire one-day captain out for season

Cobb has hit 646 Championship runs this season at an average of 34

Leicestershire one-day captain John Cobb is expected to miss the remainder of the 2014 season because of injury, reports BBC Radio Leicester.

Cobb, 23, fractured his thumb in Sunday's seven-wicket defeat against Derbyshire after being struck on the hand by fast bowler Mark Footitt.

It was hoped the damage to the Foxes all-rounder was not too severe.

But an X-ray has confirmed that the injury means he is unlikely to play again this campaign.