Northants: Middlesex's Adam Rossington extends loan stay

Rossington hit 48 and 62 in his only County Championship match for Northants to date, a defeat by Somerset

Northants have extended the loan spell of Middlesex wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Rossington until the end of August.

The 21-year-old, who joined the county in July, hit 82 in last week's One-Day Cup victory over Gloucestershire and averaged 31.40 in the T20 Blast.

"He has made a great impression in his short time here at Northants," said head coach David Ripley.

"He has really added to our middle order, scoring runs in all three formats."

Rossington added: "I am delighted to be here for another month.

"And I am looking forward to helping the team get a few more victories during August."