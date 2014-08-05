Essex lose Bopara for Lancashire one-day match

Chelmsford will host its fourth limited-overs game in 11 days on Saturday

Essex must cope without star batsman Ravi Bopara as they look to rediscover their one-day form against Lancashire.

The all-rounder is in the England Lions squad competing in a triangular series against New Zealand A and Sri Lanka A.

The Eagles have suffered consecutive home defeats in one-day cricket, against Leicestershire and Birmingham.

Head coach Paul Grayson said; "We can't feel sorry for ourselves, we need to work hard and put a decent run of form together so we can progress."

Essex will not be using the slow, low pitch used in the One-Day Cup loss to Leicestershire last week.

Leicestershire scored 142 and won by 34 runs at Chelmsford on Thursday, with neither side completing their 50 overs on a slow pitch that often kept the ball low.

It was the same surface on which Essex scored their lowest first-class total of just 20 in a humbling defeat by Lancashire last year.