Gary Wilson: Captain wants Surrey to rediscover best form

Wilson has scored 352 runs at an average of 35.20 in the T20 Blast this year

Surrey captain Gary Wilson hopes they can rediscover their best form when they play in the quarter-finals of the T20 Blast on Saturday afternoon.

Surrey, who were runners-up last year, welcome Worcestershire to The Oval.

"I don't think we have played our best cricket in the last two weeks. Maybe it is because we have a few tired bodies around," he told BBC London 94.9.

"We played some really good cricket at the start of the tournament and will look to get back to winning ways."

The 28-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman added: "We have spoken about one of our top three getting a big score a lot.

"Perhaps in the last couple of games that hasn't happened and allowed everyone else to bat around them."

T20 Blast quarter-final fixtures Semi-finals and final at Edgbaston on Saturday, 23 August Lancashire v Glamorgan 1 August, 18:30 BST Surrey v Worcestershire 2 August, 14:30 BST Essex v Warwickshire 2 August, 18:00 BST Nottinghamshire v Hampshire 3 August, 14:30 BST

Surrey finished second in the South Group of the T20 Blast, winning nine of their 14 matches, but lost their last group game to Kent and have been beaten in their two opening matches in the One-Day Cup this week.

However, Wilson is relishing a home tie in their last-eight match.

"The main thing we wanted was a home draw. We weren't really concerned with who we got," said the Irishman.

"We know how to win games of cricket here.

"The surface suits our bowling, with the spinners we have got, the crowd have been brilliant for us and you don't have to travel.

"Worcester are a good side and performed well in their group but if we do our things well we will be confident of getting through.

"It is a knockout game and that will focus us.

"There are no second chances now and everyone knows what it means to get to finals day."