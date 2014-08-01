James Anderson and Ravindra Jadeja not guilty of ICC breach

Ravindra Jadeja and James Anderson were cleared after a six-hour hearing

England's James Anderson and India's Ravindra Jadeja have been found not guilty of breaching the International Cricket Council code of conduct.

Seamer Anderson, 32, was given a level three misconduct charge over claims he abused and pushed Jadeja during the first Test at Trent Bridge.

All-rounder Jadeja, 25, was appealing against a fine imposed for his part in the incident last month.

Anderson could have faced a maximum four-Test ban if found guilty.

Both men were cleared soon after the conclusion of a six-hour hearing overseen via video conference by judicial commissioner Gordon Lewis, who is based in Australia.

Lewis heard accounts from witnesses, including India and England players, who were cross-examined by legal counsel.

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew "I wrote at the time that this sounded like handbags. India captain Mahendra Dhoni claimed Anderson overstepped the line by making physical contact with Jadeja. England have maintained all along that this was some kind of plot by India to get at Anderson. India will not be happy. The relations between the teams are fractious anyway, and you just wonder whether if there is one bad umpiring decision in the last two Tests, it could be a bit of a powder keg."

Anderson is now available to play in the fourth Test at his home ground Old Trafford, starting on 7 August, the final match at The Oval, and the five-match one-day series that follows.

He took seven wickets in England's series-levelling 266-run victory in the third Test at Southampton to move within 12 of equalling Sir Ian Botham's England record of 383.

"The decision is a huge boost," England batsman Ian Bell told BBC Sport. "He was at his best in Southampton, he leads our attack and all the young players look up to him.

"I hope he can take that form to his home ground. His experience of bowling there will be massive and give us some momentum."

Jadeja was originally fined 50% of his match fee when his case was heard before the start of the third Test, with match referee David Boon downgrading the offence to a level one infringement.

Lancashire bowler Anderson denied India's claims over the altercation, which is said to have taken place as the teams left the field for lunch on day two at Nottingham.

Player Tests Wickets Average Sir Ian Botham 102 383 28.40 James Anderson 97 371 30.09 Bob Willis 90 325 25.20 Fred Trueman 67 307 21.57 Derek Underwood 86 297 25.83

Anderson was also involved in a verbal altercation with India batsman Ajinkya Rahane at the end of the fourth day's play in Southampton, before umpire Rod Tucker stepped in to tell both players to calm down.

A clash with Michael Clarke during the Ashes series in November resulted in the Australia captain being fined 20% of his match fee for telling Anderson to expect a broken arm.