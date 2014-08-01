CSNI beat Waringstown in decider

Friday 1 August

ULSTER BANK CHALLENGE CUP FINAL

CSNI v Waringstown

Waringstown 156 (48.1 overs) S Khan 36, A Coulter 3-25, S Getkate 2-35

CSNI D/L target 109 from 37 overs

109-5 (36.5) A Cowden 45 no, J van der Merwe 26, K McCallan 1-11

CSNI won by five wickets (D/L)

With one ball to spare CSNI clinched the Ulster Bank Challenge Cup with a five-wicket victory over Waringstown at Comber.

Once again the rain intervened so Duckworth Lewis was brought into operation which proved advantageous to the team batting second.

Nevertheless it was an exciting tie right to the end with the undefeated innings of 45 from Andrew Cowden proving decisive for the victors.