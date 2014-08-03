England v India: Steven Finn replaces injured Liam Plunkett

Steve Finn made his England debut in Bangladesh in 2010, taking 2-95 off 32 overs

Fast bowler Steven Finn has been recalled to the England squad for the fourth Test against India after Liam Plunkett was ruled out with injury.

Finn, 25, has not played Test cricket since the first match of the home series against Australia in July 2013.

He made the squad for the return series but did not play in the 5-0 Ashes whitewash and was sent home to "work on technical aspects of his game".

Plunkett has experienced "ankle discomfort" since the second Test.

Steven Finn landmark In taking four wickets at Lord's against Sri Lanka in June 2011, Finn became the youngest player to reach 50 Test wickets for England.

The 29-year-old Yorkshire seamer played the first two Tests of the five-match series against India but was not selected for the third match.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said his ankle problem "continues to settle".

The penultimate Test of the series begins at Old Trafford on 7 August.

Middlesex bowler Finn has taken 90 wickets in 23 Tests. His four-wicket haul at Lord's against Sri Lanka in June 2011 made him the youngest player to reach 50 Test wickets for England.

He is the fourth highest wicket-taker in County Championship Division One this season, with 44 wickets in his 10 matches at an average of just under 30.