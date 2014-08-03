Inter-Pro: Abandonments hands T20 title to NW Warriors

The North West Warriors's win over the Northern Knights helped them land the Inter-Provincial T20 title

The North West Warriors have won the Inter-Provincial T20 trophy after both of Sunday's scheduled fixtures in Dublin were abandoned.

Leinster Lightning were scheduled to face the Northern Knights with the North West Warriors's game with Leinster following later.

However, Saturday's torrential rain left the Pembroke ground unplayable.

That left the North West topping the table on 11 points with Leinster on eight and the Knights on six.

The next game in the Inter-Provincial Series is the three-day Championship clash between Northern Knights and Leinster Lightning at Waringstown from August 12-14.

Warriors player David Rankin was named player of the tournament.