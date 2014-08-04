Katherine Brunt back as England name Heather Knight vice-captain

Katherine Brunt has not played for England since January

Fast bowler Katherine Brunt returns to the England squad after injury for the one-day and Twenty20 series with India and South Africa over the next month.

Yorkshire's Brunt, 29, has not featured since back trouble ended her Ashes-winning tour of Australia in January.

Berkshire opener Heather Knight, 23, is appointed vice-captain to Charlotte Edwards for all three series.

Uncapped Nottinghamshire seamer Sonia Odedra wins her first call-up for a one-off Test with India on 13 August.

Left-arm seamer Natasha Farrant is also fit again and is in the squad for the three T20 internationals against South Africa in September.

Also in the squad for all three series is Warwickshire spinner Rebecca Grundy, who played in the Women's World Twenty20 earlier this year but is uncapped in the Test or ODI format.

England women itinerary 13 August: Test match v India, Wormsley 21 August: 1st ODI v India, Scarborough 23 August: 2nd ODI v India, Scarborough 25 August: 3rd ODI v India, Lord's 1 September: 1st T20 v South Africa, Chelmsford 3 September: 2nd T20 v South Africa, Northampton 7 September: 3rd T20 v South Africa, Edgbaston

The three one-day matches against India will form the first round of the new Women's Championship, a qualifying event for the 2017 World Cup.

Australia, England, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa and New Zealand will play three one-day games against each other over the next two years, with points awarded for each match and the top four gaining automatic qualification for the World Cup.

Sussex's Georgia Elwiss has been ruled out for the rest of the summer with a broken hand.

Laura Marsh, who has had an extended lay-off from international cricket following major shoulder surgery during the winter, will lead an England academy squad of 14 which also includes Fran Wilson and Danielle Wyatt.

They will play a two-day match against India at Loughborough starting on 7 August, a 50-over match against India at Harrogate on 18 August and T20s against South Africa at Southend on 29 and 30 August.

England squad: Charlotte Edwards (capt), Heather Knight (vice capt), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt (ODIs & T20s only), Kathryn Cross, Natasha Farrant (T20s only), Lydia Greenway, Rebecca Grundy, Jenny Gunn, Danielle Hazell, Amy Jones (wk), Sonia Odedra (Test match only), Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Taylor (wk), Lauren Winfield.