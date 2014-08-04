T20 Blast: James Vince proud of Hampshire run chase

Hampshire captain James Vince said he was proud to lead the county to their fifth successive T20 finals day.

Vince's unbeaten 93 led Hampshire to a five-wicket quarter-final victory over Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

As a result, Hampshire will meet Lancashire at Edgbaston on 23 August.

"It does mean a lot to me," Vince told BBC Radio Solent. "We had a good sing out there with the team song and it means a lot to the lads especially with a run chase such as that one."

Chasing a target of 198, Vince hit 15 boundaries as the visitors won by five wickets on Sunday with an over to spare.

Hampshire's finals day record 2010 Winners (beat Somerset in final) 2011 Semi-finalists (lost to Somerset) 2012 Winners (beat Yorkshire in final) 2013 Semi-finalists (lost to Surrey)

"At the halfway stage it was looking like a very tough chase but it was brilliant to get over the line," said Vince.

"We didn't bowl as well as we could and they batted well, but same again when we batted. We scored at 10 an over and the guys that batted around me played very well.

"I am pleased to get some runs. Apart from a couple of fifties at the start of the tournament, I have had a pretty lean time of things, but it all came good today after Halesy (Alex Hales) put me down early on.

"It is always tough chasing a score like that and you have got to be up with the rate from the off but it is brilliant to get over the line and get to finals day again."

For Nottinghamshire it was their fourth-successive quarter-final defeat.

"We said that when we got here that the pressure was on them (Nottinghamshire)," continued Vince.

"They've not made a finals day for four years. They've got to the quarter-finals four times and they were under huge pressure and we expect to get to finals day with the squad we've got.

Hampshire will have to make do without all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and pace bowler Kyle Abbott for finals day, both of whom will be away on international duty.

Nottinghamshire's T20 quarter-final misery 2011 Lost to Somerset by six wickets 2012 Lost to Hampshire by four wickets 2013 Lost to Essex by 47 runs 2014 Lost to Hampshire by five wickets

"Glenn Maxwell leaves to join up with the Australia squad and Kyle Abbott leaves for South Africa so they won't be around for finals day, but hopefully Owais Shah will be around to compensate for his loss," Vince said.

The winners of Hampshire's semi-final will take on either Surrey or Birmingham Bears, but Vince said it was irrelevant who they meet from here on in.

"Anyone on the day can beat anyone and when you are there you've got to win two games so it does not matter who you play," he added.

"You have to play good cricket and we've had experience of playing in finals day which should stand us in good stead and I'm not so disappointed to draw Lancashire."