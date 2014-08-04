Jersey's Under-19 cricketers promoted to Europe Division One

Jersey now have the chance to qualify for the Under 19's World Cup

Jersey's Under 19 cricket team have been promoted to Europe's top division.

The island side won all four of their matches against runners-up the Netherlands, Denmark, Guernsey and Italy in ICC Europe Division Two.

Skipper Jonty Jenner scored 120 in 75 balls against Guernsey and 70 against the Dutch during the tournament.

As well as promotion to ICC Europe Division One, Jersey now also have the opportunity to qualify for the Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

The winner of next summer's Division One tournament will automatically qualify for the 2016 event in Bangladesh, with the runner-up going into a qualifying competition.