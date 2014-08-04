Heather Knight calls for more England women's Test matches

Knight played in England's last test match against Australia in January

New England vice-captain Heather Knight says there should be more Test matches for the national team.

The 23-year-old has been named as Charlotte Edwards' second-in-command for the this summer.

But England will only play one Test match when they face India at Wormsley from 13-16 August.

"Most of the girls and most of the players around the world want to play a bit more Test cricket," Knight said.

"It's the format that most of us love."

England have only played three Tests since 2011, all against Australia.

England's last four Tests January 2014: Beat Australia by 61 runs August 2013: Drew with Australia July 2011: Lost to Australia by seven wickets July 2009: Drew with Australia

They in January, having a match in which Knight scored 157.

"I really enjoy playing Tests, but it's difficult, we don't play any multi-innings cricket in our domestic set-up," she told BBC Sport.

"We would like to see more, but it's whether that's feasible, because a lot of our publicity has come through limited-overs."

Knight said it is great to be playing a Test match against India, adding: "Test cricket's the most enjoyable to play and when it's a good game, it's probably the most enjoyable to watch, but it's about trying to find that balance."

Plymouth-born Knight, who plays county cricket for Berkshire, became one of the first England players to turn professional

And she believes being able to concentrate full-time on the sport has improved her game and the overall standard of the England side.

"Now we're professional, we get a lot more time to train together as a squad up at Loughborough and address any areas that we need to.

"It's been a really good few months training, and starting the international summer now, it's really important that we set a marker down and show how much we've gained from being professional," she said.

England's Test record against India England's women have played 12 Tests against India, winning one and losing, with the other 10 ending in draws The most recent meeting was in England in 2006 when India won a two-match series 1-0

The other side to professionalism is the increased media exposure and the pressure that can create, but Knight insists extra publicity for the women's game is a good thing.

"The upturn we've had in women's cricket is amazing and exciting," she added.

"Now we're professional there comes added responsibility and accountability if we don't perform well.

"But everyone's ready to put in that really strong performance and show that being a professional cricketer has really improved our games and I'm sure everyone in the squad will deal with that pressure well."