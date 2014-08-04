T20 Blast: Lancashire's Jordan Clark ready for 'special' finals day

Lancashire will play Hampshire in their T20 Blast semi-final at Edgbaston on 23 August

Jordan Clark says appearing in T20 Blast finals day for Lancashire at Edgbaston will be "something special".

The 23-year-old all-rounder took 4-22, his best figures in T20 cricket, as the Red Rose county squeezed past Glamorgan by one run in their quarter-final.

Lancashire, who were beaten finalists in 2005, play Hampshire in their semi-final on Saturday, 23 August.

"I can't wait. Finals day is massive for anyone and to be a part of it is something special," said Clark.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler and pace bowler James Anderson were unavailable for Lancashire's last-eight win because of their international commitments with England.

And their appearance at finals day, which takes place two days before the start of a one-day international series against India, would depend on if they are released from the national side to play for their county.

Jos Buttler has a batting average of 39.83 for Lancashire in the T20 Blast in 2014

Andrew Flintoff and Kabir Ali also missed the quarter-final because of injury problems, while left-arm seamer Junaid Khan is on international duty with Pakistan.

"I hope we've got the team to go all the way, especially with Jos possibly to come back as well," Clark told BBC Radio Lancashire. "A talent like that is obviously going to boost the team.

"Every bloke's got something special to offer and, without that talent, we've still got talent just as good to back it up. It's not been a worry and the lads have performed well."

Persistent rain on Friday had forced the quarter-final at Old Trafford to be rescheduled and, when play eventually began on Saturday, North Group winners Lancashire set Glamorgan a modest target of 138 to win.

The visitors were cruising towards victory at 100-3 when Clark took three wickets in a single over, swinging the game back in Lancashire's favour.

"It was all about going back to basics and trying to hit the top of off stump," he said. "Restricting them to five runs an over wasn't going to win us the game. We needed wickets.

"I was trying to keep it as simple as possible. If they missed, I hit."