Steven Finn: England bowler signs new Middlesex contract

Finn has taken 90 wickets at an average of 29.40 in his 23 Test match appearances for Engalnd

England fast bowler Steven Finn has signed a new three-year contract with Middlesex which will keep him at Lord's until the end of the 2017 season.

The 25-year-old, who made his first-class debut for Middlesex in 2005, has taken 44 wickets in the County Championship this season.

His deal with Middlesex will run alongside his England central contract.

Finn has taken 90 wickets in 23 Test matches since making his debut against Bangladesh in 2010.

The Watford-born right-armer has been recalled to the England squad for the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford, which begins on Thursday, because of an injury to Liam Plunkett.

Finn, who has not played Test cricket since the first match of the home Ashes series in July 2013, was sent home from the tour of Australia in January to "work on technical aspects of his game".

Steven Finn's England record In 23 Tests, he has taken 90 wickets at an average of 29.40 He has played in 39 one-day internationals, claiming 59 wickets at 27.74 with an economy rate of 4.71 In Twenty20, he has 25 scalps at 19.48 and an economy rate of 7.16

He has since made a successful return to first-class cricket, following guidance from former England player Richard Johnson, now Middlesex's assistant coach.

"Needless to say I am hugely indebted to the club and the coaching structure, particularly Richard Johnson, in helping me develop in recent times," Finn said.

"I couldn't think of anywhere else I would want to play my cricket."

Middlesex managing director of cricket Angus Fraser described Finn as "a fine bowler and a cracking young man" and welcomed his decision to extend his deal.

"Middlesex are extremely proud to have developed Steven and to have helped him achieve what he has so far in the game," Fraser said.