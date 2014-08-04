Trent Bridge warned by ICC over 'unacceptable' pitch

Joe Root scored an unbeaten 154 at Trent Bridge as England amassed 496 in their first innings

Trent Bridge has received an official warning from the International Cricket Council for preparing an "unacceptable" pitch in last month's first Test between England and India.

The ICC's Pitch Monitoring Service concluded the pitch failed to provide a fair contest between bat and ball.

The match ended in a draw as India made 457 and 391-9, and England scored 496, with both sides' bowlers struggling.

Groundsman Steve Birks had previously apologised for the lifeless wicket.

The match was the first time in Test history that both sides had put on a 100-partnership for the 10th wicket, with the stand of 198 between England's Joe Root and James Anderson setting a new world record.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club have pledged to re-lay the wicket ahead of the next international cricket season, a commitment which the ICC said it took into account.

Trent Bridge is scheduled to host the fourth Ashes Test against Australia in August 2015.