Northants: Injuries force shake-up for Yorkshire visit

Kyle Coetzer has played 16 one-day internationals for Scotland

Captain Kyle Coetzer believes Northants can overcome a growing injury crisis to chalk up the county's second win in the One-Day Cup.

Northants face Yorkshire at Wantage Road on Tuesday without Rob Newton, after the batsman suffered a fractured finger against New Zealand A.

Bowlers Olly Stone (shin) and Steven Crook (hamstring) are also out.

Coetzer told BBC Radio Northampton: "It's not ideal but it gives other strong players opportunities."

Northants in the One-Day Cup so far Gloucestershire (a) Won by 4 wkts Worcestershire (h) Lost by 88 runs

Newton's injury means he joins fellow batsman Rob Keogh, who has also suffered a fractured finger, on the sidelines.

Veteran all-rounder Andrew Hall and Championship skipper Stephen Peters are lined up to make their first competitive one-day appearances of the season.

"Yorkshire have beaten us, and heavily, a couple of times already this season, but it's up to us to go out and play with confidence and do the job," said Coetzer.

"The competition is well under way now, but it's still taking teams time to adjust to the new format, especially when batting.

"The balance has changed and it's vital to utilise the middle overs well, striking the balance between going nowhere and going too hard and losing wickets."

Head coach David Ripley is equally happy with the quality of the players coming in to the side.

He said: "Andrew is hugely experienced and has said he's happy to take on the role of bowling overs in the middle of the innings, while Stephen has played a lot of List A cricket and started in the 40-over side last year before he got injured."