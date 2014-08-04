West Indies v England to return to Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

The second Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium during England's 2009 tour of the West Indies was abandoned due to excess sand on the outfield

England will play Test cricket at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in 2015, for the first time since their 2009 match against West Indies was abandoned after 10 balls because of the outfield.

The itinerary for next year's tour of the West Indies also includes Tests in Grenada and Barbados.

The Antigua venue will host only its second Test since the game was called off due to excess sand in the outfield.

The SVRS was later banned from hosting international cricket for 12 months.

The only Test it has staged since then was in July 2012, when the Windies beat New Zealand by nine wickets.

However, England did return there for three one-day internationals earlier this year.

The second Test in Grenada will be England's maiden Test on that island.

England's 2015 Test tour of West Indies itinerary 6-7 April: two-day warm-up, St Kitts 8-9 April: two-day warm-up, St Kitts 13-17 April: 1st Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua 21-25 April: 2nd Test, Grenada National Stadium, Grenada 1-5 May: 3rd Test, Kensington Oval, Barbados

England are set to play a minimum of 13 Tests in 2015, a year that also sees them visit Australia and New Zealand to contest the 50-over World Cup in February and March.

After returning from the Caribbean, they face home series against New Zealand and Australia.