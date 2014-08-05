Luke Fletcher signs new Nottinghamshire contract

Luke Fletcher has taken 40 wickets in 35 Twenty20 matches with a best of 4-30.

Nottinghamshire fast bowler Luke Fletcher has signed a new contract until the end of the 2017 season.

Fletcher, 25, has taken 186 first-class wickets since his debut in 2008.

"I'm very pleased that the club has shown sufficient faith in me to offer a three-year deal and my aim is to pay that back with my performances," Fletcher said.

"We've established a bowling unit that can continue to improve over time and I'm pleased to be part of it."

Fletcher has established himself as a regular in all competitions and turned down an offer from elsewhere to commit his future to the county.

"Luke is an important part of our side in all three formats and he was really progressed in recent times," said Nottinghamshire director of cricket Mike Newell.

"He has become a bit of a crowd favourite and rightly so, because he is making good contributions in matches."