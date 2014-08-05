England v India: James Anderson ruling disappoints India

Ravindra Jadeja (left) and James Anderson were cleared after a six-hour hearing

India have written to the International Cricket Council to express their disappointment after England's James Anderson was found not guilty of breaching the code of conduct.

Anderson, 32, was cleared of abusing and pushing India's Ravindra Jadeja during the first Test at Trent Bridge.

Only ICC chief executive Dave Richardson can appeal against the verdict but Sanjay Patel, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has denied the tourists have asked him to do so.

"What we have done is we've written a letter to the ICC saying we are not happy with the verdict," said Patel.

"We don't have a right to appeal in this case."

The ICC has confirmed it is "considering" the written decision of judicial commissioner Gordon Lewis, who is based in Australia.

Richardson has until Sunday, 10 August to lodge an appeal, should he wish to do so.

Seamer Anderson could have been banned for four Tests if he had been found guilty, while all-rounder Jadeja, 25, was cleared on a lesser charge for his part in the incident.

The series between England and India is tied at 1-1 after the hosts won the third Test of a five-match series.

The next game starts at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday.